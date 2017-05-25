Dorinda Confronts Luann Over New Tom Cheating Rumors: ‘Do You Trust Him?’

If Dorinda Medley thought she was going to have a relaxing weekend in the Berkshires, she was mistaken.

After last year’s disastrous get-together, Dorinda once again tried to make her co-stars get along at her country home on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. While the women mostly behaved, it was only because they were united in one goal: bringing down Tom D’Agostino, Luann de Lessep’s infamous fiancé.

During last week’s episode, Carole Radziwell received some bombshell information from Luann’s friend, Barbara Kavovit, who revealed that Tom was still rumored to be cheating on the star. Barbara even admitted she thought Luann was going through with the wedding just for show and planned to divorce him later.

When Carole shared the gossip with Ramona Singer, Ramona then revealed she had some news of her own: she knew an ex-girlfriend of Tom’s, who texted her and claimed that the New York businessman attempted to “stick his tongue down her throat” and grope her.

“He’s such a dirty dog, and I’m sure I’m not the only one he’s done that with,” the woman texted Ramona. “Honestly, I think he was in a fight with Luann. He’s so insecure and grasps at anything for attention.”

“Are we bad friends if we tell her or are we bad friends if we don’t tell her?” Carole asked Ramona. “Because the last time we told her, and it didn’t go well for us.”

Ramona decided neither of them should be the one to tell Luann, and instead they should let Dorinda decide how to handle it in the Berkshires.

“Another Berserkshires trip,” Carole replied, referencing last year’s disaster when Luann had it out with Bethenny Frankel at Dorinda’s Massachusetts home.

Once the women got to Dorinda’s home — sans Luann, who was arriving late from Palm Beach — Carole and Ramona looped Bethenny in on the information they’d gathered on Tom, and the Skinny Girl mogul agreed they had to tell Luann.

“Looks like Tom is dipping his stick in the fun dip again,” Bethenny joked. She also agreed the bad news should be delivered by Dorinda, who was less than thrilled by the idea.

“I find it very hard to believe [Tom is cheating], but I’m obligated now to tell Luann. And I want to get it out in the open right up front, so she can either leave, stay, or shoot someone,” Dorinda quipped.

When Luann finally did turn up, Dorinda sat her down in her living room to address the women’s accusations.

“They’re kind of insinuating that [Tom’s] still groping and texting and calling girls,” Dorinda began, before asking, “Do you trust him?”

“I totally trust him 100%,” Luann replied.

“You’ve got to promise me in your heart, you are fully confident and you don’t feel like you have to do this, and you’re doing it because you love him,” Dorinda said, referring to rumors that Luann is only marrying Tom to keep up the charade.

“I’m totally, totally 100% sure about Tom, and that’s all that matters,” Luann said back, adding that she was tired of friends acting in her so-called “best interest.” She confessed she was particularly annoyed with Ramona, who’d been calling Tom’s friends for dirt on him.

“Who does that?” Luann asked, just as Ramona entered the room. The episode then abruptly came to an end and the words “To be continued…” graced the screen. This Tom talk is definitely far from over.

