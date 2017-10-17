Shannon Beador ‘Devastated’ Over Broken Marriage

Shannon Beador‘s miserable marriage to David Beador pushed her to the breaking point in the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County. After a tragic breakdown, she finally admitted she was “just devastated” over her crumbling relationship.

Episode 15 of the hit Bravo show began with Lydia McLaughlin deciding to invite all of the ladies on a trip to Iceland – to warm up their relationships. “I’m going to make them so busy the girls won’t have time to fight,” she hopefully told her husband.

Drama, however, began immediately for Shannon and Tamra Judge when they decided to rehash the fight between David and Diko Sulahian.

“I asked him this morning,” Shannon said. “They think he were grilling them. He said I was just confused about Peggy’s cancer.”

“Shannon just gets riled up,” Tamra observed. “She’s super protective about David now. She needs to just let it go. Shannon is so fragile now that I find myself walking on eggshells. It’s almost like she’s one of my kids. I want to make things better for her.”

Shannon completely lost her temper with Judge, yelling at her: “I’m getting irritated by this. If you don’t think I should give this life then stop talking about it.”

“I’m talking to you about it, why are you getting so mad?” Tamra questioned.

“You keep talking about it!” Shannon insisted. “You say ‘Don’t give it life, Shannon,’ but you keep asking the questions!”

An exasperated Tamra flung the phone at the end of their conversation, saying: “F**k you,” to her friend.

Vicki made a brief appearance during the episode, visiting a heart doctor for a checkup.

“I know all the different situations I’ve been through have caused stress on me,” she said. “Life is short. I am adamant about trying to fix these problems with Tamra and Shannon. I don’t want to die of a broken heart because they don’t want to be my friend[s].”

The doctor explained what he found, saying: “Some of your results are bad and I don’t like it. It seems like you have a block and you have to figure out what’s causing it. Upper chamber of your heart seems to be slightly enlarged: a condition called afib.

“Just like my mom,” she said. “I worry about my kids a lot. If I’m not here I know that they’re going to have a very very big void.”

The big event of the night was Meghan Edmonds having psychic Mystic Michaela join her for dinner with Shannon, Tamra, Lydia and Peggy Sulahian.

Both Vicki and Kelly Dodd refused to go, but as soon as Lydia arrived she invited them all on the trip to Iceland, to which everyone said yes.

The buildup for a confrontation between Shannon and Peggy began.

“I’m still upset that Shannon and David are questioning my cancer,” Peggy admitted.

“My husband has done a lot of sh**ty things but he did not try and grill Diko,” Shannon insisted.

Peggy brought up her trouble with Shannon during dinner. “If something’s bothering me I like to put it out. I texted you Shannon and you didn’t call me back,” to which Shannon replied: “I am still perplexed as to what happened at your anniversary party. I have spoke [sic] to my husband and asked if he grilled Diko. My husband has no ill will and for your husband to pull me aside, I don’t know why I was brought into it.”

Peggy asked her “Are you done?” and when she realized Shannon was upset added: “Do you trust your husband? Has he ever lied to you about anything else?” which enraged Shannon.

“Don’t even go there. You do know something so do not go there. I told you so do not go there. Today do I trust my husband, yes I do.”

Peggy threw it right back at her. “Because obviously he hasn’t told you everything. Maybe you should take it down 50 notches and hear what I have to say.”

Lydia tried to intervene saying: “Don’t try to mad dog me, let her speak,” which amped up Shannon’s anger even more.

“I’m not trying to mad dog you. Don’t tell me I did something that I didn’t do.”

“Shannon just likes to fight. It’s just frustrating to be around all the time feeling that energy,” Lydia said about her RHOC co-star.

Shannon tried to continue the argument, saying: “I was blindsided,” Peggy dropped a bombshell. “Who cares about your feelings and your husband’s feelings? I’m lucky not to be going through chemo now. Let’s talk about that,” and Shannon stormed away from the table, with Tamra following quickly behind.

But the drama wasn’t over yet.

Calling the situation “F**king bullsh*t,” Shannon defended her cheating spouse. “I have a good husband, he doesn’t grill people.”

Peggy confessed that she was hurt by her new friends and left the party in tears. “I wanted help and support from these women and instead I got a slap in the face. I wanted to come into this group of women and I wanted them to help me out. I was lost, I needed the support, but I didn’t get that. It’s painful.”

Shannon continued her rant. “Are you f**king kidding me? I didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t want to talk to anybody, I’m done. I’m tired of being made the f**king a**hole!”

“Then stop acting like one!” Tamra screamed at her.

“I really truly feel that since she found out David cheated on her, her life has spiraled out of control,” Tamra confessed to the camera.

The night ended with a shocked Meghan saying to the psychic “these are my friends!” and the psychic joking “your friends are great.”

The next day Shannon went to Tamra’s house where her friend revealed a positive development in her life.

“I have some news. Sidney texted me last night. And she invited me to her graduation! I’m like thank you. It has been weighing heavy on me for months now. I always know that she’s going to come back one day. To see her grow up and take the next step in her life means the world to me.”

Tamra then told her friend: “I know you’re going through sh*t but sometimes you have to go through sh*t to get to the other side.”

Shannon broke down in tears, saying “Last night was a real turning point for me. I was humiliated.”

A flashback from 2014 then showed her telling Judge “I feel like my marriage is falling apart.”

Shannon confessed: “As you know, I’ve been having issues with David. I’m not looking for pity. I’m not trying to throw a pity party for myself. I’m just sad. Because things are so detached right now It makes me think about the affair more. Last year I was saying I was over it. I thought, could I ever say it was worth it because I never thought it would be this good? I’m sad and lonely.”

Tamra gave her a straight talk. “It’s coming out in other ways. I’m seriously concerned. I’m worried about you.”

“I can’t have a relationship be the focus of my happiness,” Shannon admitted. “I’ve lost track of myself. Either the relationship is going to improve or it isn’t. I can’t let it affect my happiness. I’m just devastated at the place we’re in now.”

The episode ended with the women all packing for their trip to Iceland. Will the drama continue overseas?

Stay with Radar for weekly recaps of all the insane drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

