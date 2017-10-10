Faking It? Peggy Sulahian & Hubby Celebrate 22 Years Of ‘Marriage After Secret Divorce!

Peggy Sulahian and her husband, Diko Sulahian, divorced each other in 1996, but despite RadarOnline.com’s exclusive revelation about their secret split, they threw an extravagant 22 anniversary bash that ended in drama.

Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County began with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge finally meeting face to face . As expected, it did not end well.

“I just want to get to a place where we can be kind and stop this madness,” Vicki told her former bestie, but lost her cool immediately after Tamra said: “But I am kind to you.”

“In your mind you are,” Vicki fired back. “You really don’t think you’ve done anything to hurt me? You went after my character!”

A disgusted Tamra told her “calm down, Vicki. It’s not a good look.”

PHOTOS: Tamra Barney Judge: 14 Secrets Scandals

“I want you stop this bullying, this ganging up!” the OG from the OC said. Then Tamra brought up the gay rumors Vicki spread about her husband, Eddie Judge.

“Why on God’s earth would I be with somebody who is gay?” she asked, to which Vicki replied that Eddie was using her for “a gym.” “Use me to get a gym? He didn’t even want to be in the gym business. He walked away from a $400,000 job!”saiid an enraged Tamra.

Vicki apologized, but it fell on deaf ears. “All I’m saying is I’m sorry for hurting you. I want you to stop hurting me. Be kind,” and Tamra ripped into her before storming out. “You don’t deserve my heart or my friendship.”

Vicki admitted defeat. “I feel like I failed. What could I have done any differently? I failed. My whole intent was to move forward and it didn’t work.”

PHOTOS: Tamra Barney Custody Case — 15 Shocking Allegations

Eddie lashed out at Vicki on behalf of his wife. “She’s full of sh**. Everything that comes out of her mouth is sh**.”

“I’m really disappointed in Vicki,” Tamra admitted. “I’m not sure things are ever going to get better.”

Two brief scenes took place before the Sulahian anniversary party.

In another scene, Lydia McLaughlin went shopping with her mother and revealed that they had inherited a large fortune, maybe even “Paris Hilton kind of money.”

PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewife’ Shannon Beador Sells $12.9 Million Home In Crystal Cove — Includes Home Theater, Gym & More!

Kelly Dodd admitted that her marriage was crumbling. “I thought keeping the marriage together for Jolie was the right thing. But it might be more important for Jolie to have a happy mom and a happy dad.”

Later, Peggy admitting that her marriage to Diko wasn’t perfect (but failed to mention her divorce!)

“Being married for 22 years is not blissful. We’ve had struggles. You don’t throw the towel in,” she said.

Diko was apprehensive about seeing David Beador, who he believed grilled him about his wife’s cancer in a previous meeting. He took the opportunity to confront Shannon about their encounter, which was awkward.

PHOTOS: Abuse, Neglect, & ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior! The 15 Most Shocking Allegations Against ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge In Her Custody Case

“No one knows what it is like to worry that you’re going to lose your wife of 21 years. These people argue about stupid sh**,” Diko told his wife.

“I think as years pass by, I don’t know what I would have done without him by my side,” Peggy claimed.

Tamra, Shannon and Meghan Edmonds all attended the party solo. Lydia and Doug McLaughlin came together as did Vicki and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

Tamra ignored Vicki, who was burned by the snub, especially when Kelly sat at the table with Shannon, Meghan and Tamra. “She’s sitting at the mean girls table,” Vicki quipped. “It’s a power struggle, it’s childish.”

PHOTOS: Monster Mom To Gushing Grandma! ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Barney Judge Welcomes Granddaughter Ava — See 10 Adorable Photos

Tamra, Shannon and Kelly were trying, unsuccessfully, to smoke out of the hookah. “I went to high school in the 80s, I know what a bong looks like,” Tamra joked, saying “We need the mar-i-juana.” Diko came to their rescue, teaching them the right way to smoke.

Tamra seemed too enjoy the party, saying: “Peggy is in her element. She’s smiling having fun. She left the resting b**ch face at home. Amazing they’ve been married for 22 years. Especially in the OC. If I added up all my marriages it wouldn’t add up to 22 years.”

Diko presented his wife with two extravagant presents. “Every year for our anniversary I buy myself a gift and I buy you a gift. Last year we got two Ferraris. This year I got matching Audemars Piguet rose gold watches (worth $80,000).”

He then gave his wife a 22-carat diamond necklace worth $150,000, which stunned her fellow RHOC co-stars.

PHOTOS: Woo, Hoo! ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s 15 Top Secrets & Scandals

“That is ostentatious,” Meghan exclaimed. “I’m totally jealous that Peggy got 22 carats.”

Kelly then joked that her husband wasn’t very generous anymore. “Since I stopped giving him the nookie he’s stopped giving me the presents.”

Shannon recalled some lousy gifts David had given her. “Two Christmases ago I got a bread maker and a pan, just depends on the year.”

Diko then confronted Shannon about her husband’s conversation with him, which rubbed her the wrong way.

PHOTOS: Un-Real! Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ — The Truth About Brooks Ayers’ Cancer & More

“Diko – if you have a problem with my husband, talk to him. Don’t pull his wife aside because I have no idea what happened.”

Peggy was adamant about her diagnosis, and incredulous that her co-stars were confused. “What part of ‘I had breast cancer’ don’t you understand? I have had breast cancer.”

While Shannon told Diko “I really apologize if my husband did anything to offend.”

“This is your anniversary party – Sulahians lets push down the drama. Stop fricking [sic] mixing sh** up with me. I’m just here to celebrate with you.”

PHOTOS: Living A Lie! Vicki Gunvalson & Brooks Ayers Breakup: 7 Secrets Behind The Split

Tamra, again, didn’t take her friend’s side, saying “Shannon is overreacting. Just let it go, it is stupid.”

Shannon wanted nothing to do with David’s comments. “I’ve been through one cancer ordeal. I hope Peggy is healthy. Don’t make me responsible for what my husband does.”

Stay with Radar for weekly recaps of all the insane drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.