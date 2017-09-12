Shannon Speaks Out On Crumbling Marriage While Pal Claims Eddie Judge Kissed A Man!

Shannon Beador‘s miserable marriage was put in full blast on episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Amid the brutal f-bombs and gay accusations, the truth was finally exposed.

The show began with Meghan Edmonds. Packed with hormones from her new baby, she started a feud with Lydia McLaughlin based on the fight she had with Kelly Dodd at the Drag Queen bingo, which was seen on the previous episode.

While the two hot young moms went for a hike, Meghan ripped into Kelly over their mutual cheating accusations.

“Something is off with Kelly. And she tried to hurt me, saying my husband’s having an affair on me,” but Lydia wasn’t on her side.

“But you did the same thing to her, you texted her,” she pointed out, which enraged Edmonds.

“It is not the same thing,” she shouted, but Lydia wasn’t backing down.

“Meghan has no problem cutting down Kelly’s marriage and then she’s mad at Kelly for doing the same thing,” she explained in her confessional. “I’m trying to hold up a mirror to Meghan and say I see Kelly’s side too.”

“Kelly was trying to hurt me,” Meghan insisted, but Lydia wasn’t buying her story, telling her: “I’m kind of on Kelly’s side in this.”

“Are you f***ing kidding me right now?” Meghan yelled. “This is so upsetting. That you think it is normal for a person to attack your marriage.” Lydia didn’t give up: “I feel like you attacked her.”

“Don’t tell me because I really don’t give a f**k.”

Meghan tried to defend herself. “I’m not mean. I’m not trying to stir shit up,” she tearfully told Lydia.

Meghan was not happy with the way her hike with Lydia went: “My hormones are going haywire now. I’m breast feeding and I’m still not sleeping,” she said. “Lydia was really f**ked up. I don’t have time to deal with the Kelly drama. I don’t need the emotional burden that weighs on me when I have the emotional burden of a newborn.”

The most shocking phone call of the season finally happened!

Vicki Gunvalson bit the bullet and reached out to Tamra Judge to ask her for an in-person meet up.

“It’s very awkward and hard for me but I just wanted to take the first initiative step to see if you’d meet me for coffee? Like not even alcohol. Coffee for a half hour,” Vicki said over the phone to Judge. “We need to figure out a way to move forward. I don’t know but it’s very awkward to not say hi and one of us has to make the first step and I’m doing it. This whole thing is awkward and weird but I’m just telling you I’m ready.”

A stunned Tamra agreed. “Ok, ok let’s do it,” she told her mortal enemy and was incredulous at her own decision.

“What the f**k just happened? I don’t know what I’m feeling. I don’t know what to say. I’m in this fog.”

Tamra immediately called Shannon, who was snippy in her response. “What’s victim calling about? This is so ridiculous. F**k her.”

Shannon admitted that she was not forgiving Vicki.

“Tamra is a kinder soul than I am, she’s willing to give people second chances.”

Tamra revealed her reason for agreeing to the meeting. “I’m willing to give Vicki a chance because maybe Vicki has seen what she’s done and she wants to apologize.”

Peggy Sulahian made a very brief appearance with her husband, Diko, and their daughters, who both spoke about wanting to go away to school. While dad was depressed, mom seemed happy.

“I’m more excited than being [sic] sad,” she admitted. “For 20 years I’ve been dealing with mom, mom, mom. It’s enough already.”

Shannon’s birthday was next on the show, and her tragic relationship with her husband caused her to break down in tears.

“Last year on my birthday my husband gave me the greatest gift of all. Vow renewal. Where do you think we stand a year later?”

As they awkwardly sat on the sofa next to each other, the tension in their relationship was obvious.

“To be honest, I wish things were a little bit better with us, a lot better with us,” David said to his wife. “I don’t do well when you’re very stressed. I essentially pull away when you’re stressed.”

Shannon reiterated why she was so unhappy, “I am stressed about Vicki. I didn’t know how her allegation was going to come out and how it would be received.” Her husband dismissed the situation.

“It didn’t bother me. I know it certainly bothered you. There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t convince you to let it go,” he said, unsympathetically.

“We can keep talking about it if you want,” he said and reached out to touch her hand.

Shannon broke down in tears. “This is the first time you’ve held my hand in six months,” she cried, but he contradicted her. “That’s not true.”

The saddened RHOC star finally confronted her husband. “I don’t want to bitch and moan and complain. I don’t want to be that person. We renewed our vows and you want nothing to do with me,” but he denied that, saying: “That’s not what happened.”

Shannon continued to detail her misery. “Things were so amazing. We don’t go on dates anymore,” while David simply said: “There are ups and downs in everything.”

Brokenhearted, she tried to explain her pain to her husband. “We just don’t spend any time together. I think any normal human being would say what did I do? What is it about me? I’m not afraid of the answer, I just want to know the truth, I just want to know what happened. It’s torture to me to try and figure out what happened.”

But instead of answering her, David just left the room. “I feel like we’re in the same place that we were when he had the affair,” she cried.

Vicki’s birthday party turned into a catty night when Gretchen Rossi and her friends showed up, and immediately discussed a bombshell claim about Eddie Judge‘s sexuality.

Ricky Santana, a formerly close friend of Tamra, who attended her wedding, told the group at the party that he witnessed something shocking: “I saw Eddie making out with a guy.”

The revelation came on the heels of Kelly telling Vicki that she and her friend “had a mutual friend who knew Eddie, who was a trainer, and everyone thought he was gay.”

When Ricky was pressed on why he, as the best man in the Judges’ wedding, would say that about Eddie and not “tell Tamra her husband wasn’t about her,” he shrugged.

“I thought that was just something they were into. I thought she was ok with that,” he said.

A cruel Vicki acted as if she didn’t want to hear the gossip, but admitted the opposite in her confessional. “Tell me more!”

“You were best friends with her but now you’re telling us this,” the women said to Ricky.

“Because it’s the truth,” he said as the show ended.

