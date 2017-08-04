Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd Fuming At Peggy Sulahian Homophobia Allegations

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian’s costars are taking sides in her nasty family feud — and it’s not hers!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Vicki Gunvalson, 55 and Kelly Dodd, 43, are livid after learning accusations that the 43-year-old is “homophobic,” and shut her own brother out of her life and their father’s funeral.

In addition to supporting LGBTQ rights, Gunvalson and Dodd just so happen to be longtime friends with Sulahian’s estranged brother, celebrity fashion designer Pol’ Atteu, and his fiancé Patrik Simpson.

“Vicki, Kelly and some of the other girls are completely blindsided by this Peggy stuff. They could not even believe it at first,” a production source said.

“Vicki is absolutely through the roof because she has known Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik for several years and was even recently in their Beverly Hills Boutique!”

According to the source, “Vicki feels betrayed a bit because she befriended Peggy. She is not going to treat her the same after this. Vicki has zero tolerance for anti-gay actions, and she does not want Peggy on the cast if this is who she truly is.”

Radar was the first to report the horrifying allegations about Sulahian after several close family friends, including Kyle Richards’s mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider, slammed her behavior.

“Everyone is taking sides with Pol and Patrik right now,” the insider told Radar. “Most of them never really liked Peggy to begin with!”

