Inside Peggy Sulahian’s Shocking Secret Divorce: ‘They’ve Had Ups & Downs’

Peggy Sulahian’s claims about her perfect marriage to longtime husband Diko came under fire yesterday when Radar exclusively published court documents that proved the two were secretly divorced two decades ago!

But according to a source very close to the Real Housewives Of Orange County star, the split was short-lived, and the couple is definitely very much together these days.

“Peggy and Diko had some ups and downs in the beginning, just as most marriages do,” the pal revealed to Radar. “They are definitely happily married now, and very much in love.”

The divorce documents proved that Diko filed for dissolution of marriage from Peggy on April 24, 1996.

According to the papers, the pair married on April 29, 1995 and separated less than one year later, on March 29, 1996.

“As you can see, I have an amazing relationship with my husband Diko,” Peggy insisted yesterday on her Bravo blog.

Fans have questioned more than just Peggy’s marriage in recent weeks. Her alleged “homophobic” beliefs came to light last week when her brother Pol’ Atteu, a well-known celebrity fashion designer, told Radar that his sister had banned him from their father’s funeral in 2016 for being a gay man.

Following the accusations set forth by Atteu, several housewives, including RHOBH veterans Lisa Vanderpump and Adrienne Maloof, told Radar exclusively that they were furious after hearing that one of their own does not support the LGBT community.

Peggy maintained her silence on the issue until Monday, when she released the following statement.

“As I deal with the loss of my father and my health battle, I am choosing to focus on my family and on my own recovery and not on personal attacks against me. I will not further engage in a public exchange with anyone, but it must be stated that the accusations against me are false and my actions have been grossly mischaracterized.”

