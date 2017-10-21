Attempted Murder Charges Dropped But Then Refiled Against Ex-RHOC Star Josh Waring

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson is in agony over her troubled son Josh Waring‘s legal drama.

It continues as The OC Register has reported that attempted murder charges against Waring were dropped on Friday—but then immediately refiled– after it was determined his right to a speedy preliminary hearing had been violated.

Waring, 28, once again faces three counts of attempted murder.

The Register reported that during the Friday hearing, Peterson, “sat quietly in the courtroom taking notes.”

Ex-RHOC star Peterson’s son Waring was charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on two people in Costa Mesa and then leading cops on a wild car chase on June 20, 2016, as RadarOnline.com has reported.

Prosecutors charge that Waring allegedly shot and wounded a man in the melee — and also that two other people, a man and a woman, were standing nearby but were not hit (causing prosecutors to file the two additional attempted-murder charges against him), the Register noted.

Waring was hit with divorce papers from his wife while he was in jail after allegedly threatening to stab his wife Hannah. She said in legal docs that they split up in March 2015.

Hannah contended in court papers that Waring’s drug and alcohol abuse had spiraled out of control and even filed for a temporary restraining order, saying: “I’m terrified … I fear my family, myself, or my belongings will be hurt or destroyed.” She claimed he “threatened to stab” her.

Waring’s estranged wife also noted that his mom Peterson adopted their daughter, Kennady Kaydence, 4, and both parents have no legal rights to her.

According to court reports, Waring’s public defender repeatedly requested delays for the preliminary hearing over Waring’s objections in the attempted murder case, and a judge initially denied Waring’s requests to represent himself.

Waring was appointed a new lawyer, Joel Garson, who filed a request to have the charges dropped over a violation of his civil rights. Prosecutors did not contest the motion and immediately refiled the case after a judge agreed to dismiss the charges on Friday.

The reality TV son appeared on RHOC with his mom, until she quit in 2009 for privacy reasons over Waring’s legal woes. He has reportedly had drug problems for years.

In fact, Waring was hit with a felony possession of a controlled substance charge and accusations of being under the influence — while locked up behind bars!

Court records show Waring reportedly was busted with “pruno,” an alcoholic drink made from fermented fruit, ketchup, sugar, bread and other ingredients.

Peterson, who is divorced from Waring’s father, was one of the original RHOC stars, but has only done guest shots in recent years as she has supported Waring through his court problems.

