‘RHOA: Secrets Revealed’: Phaedra Parks SLAMS Kandi Burruss Weeks Before Firing!

On Sunday night’s explosive edition of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Secrets Revealed, in which fans got to see unseen footage from the season, Phaedra Parks slammed Kandi Burruss over ongoing drama between the pair.

“My life is too big and too wonderful to be thinking about what’s going on with Kandi, I couldn’t care less,” 43-year-old lawyer scoffed during the show.

Of course, Phaedra has since been fired from the Bravo show after violating the libel clause in her contract.

As Radar revealed, Porsha Williams claimed that Parks told her that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had wanted to drug Williams, and bring her back to their house for sex. The rumor was later proved to be totally false.

The Atlanta attorney starred on seven seasons of the hit reality show, and her sudden termination caught her now former co-stars completely off guard, and put them in a Catch-22.

“This has come as a total shock,” a source told Radar. “They are now confused about how to act on the show, but if they are boring they will get FIRED too!”

Now, according to Page Six, Parks is blaming one of the producers for the flub, claiming they provided her with the false information.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” a insider said.

A Parks source said there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

A Bravo rep told Page Six that “production is not involved.”

