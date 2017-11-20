Nene Leakes’ Husband’s Sent To Emergency Surgery After Severe Chest Pains

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can’t stay away from the drama! In this week’s episode, viewers got to learn about everything from Kenya Moore‘s hidden husband to NeNe Leakes‘ husband’s emergency surgery.

Gregg Leakes first revealed his dire situation to his wife in the beginning of the third episode of the season. “I feel like I’m going to pass out,” he told his wife as they sat by the pool in the Atlanta heat.

NeNe worried about him, but joked, “Who’s gonna cut the grass?” if he wasn’t around.

Leakes’ husband checked into the hospital, but she wasn’t too concerned with his condition at first.

“Gregg was admitted to the hospital because he was having chest pains and numbness,” Leakes told Cynthia Bailey. “He thought he was feeling tingling and numbness,” and she revealed he would be having a procedure the next day. “They may do a minor surgery in the morning. They kept Gregg because they wanted to run tests. But he’s been fine so I think he will be fine.”

Bailey warned that the situation could take a bad turn.

“I don’t think she has seriously grasped how serious the heart situation can be.”

Leakes was driving to the hospital when her husband called to tell her his surgery schedule had been moved up.

“I wish somebody was with me,” Gregg said to his worried wife. “I heard his voice on the phone and I heard he was afraid,” NeNe admitted. “Oh my God, what if Gregg doesn’t come home? What will they find? Is it something Gregg’s not telling me? Gregg has to get better.”

Kenya Moore‘s secret wedding and off-camera husband still perplexed her RHOA co-stars. Apparently, even her dog was confused, as he ended up peeing on her wedding dress!

Instead of having her husband on the show, Kenya talked about him and left him voicemail messages that ran too long and got cut off.

“I am used to the haters, but my husband is not,” she said. “It’s my job as a wife to protect my family and my husband is my family.”

Kenya tried reaching him over and over but he never picked up the phone and she just tried to leave him messages.

“Even though his job is in New York and mine is in Atlanta, my husband and I see each other every weekend. We talk all throughout the day and night and that. My husband is my best friend.” Despite her sweet description, she only talked to his voicemail.

“It is so surreal that we are here and six months ago I never saw this coming.”

While Moore and Bailey were getting ready for Sheree Whitfield‘s mom’s party, Bailey asked her about her baffling new marriage.

“He’s great,” she said about the man she married just a month before and revealed when they saw each other they were having “Just a lot of sex. Two or three times a day.”

“My husband loves a home-cooked meal. He likes me to be wifey at home. We like to dance and play out whatever,” she admitted. “It’s really good right now.”

Newly single Bailey was on a mission to find a new boyfriend, and went on a date with a serious hunk. Will, whom she met at her birthday party where he told her “You’re absolutely beautiful,” grilled him on their date, but ended up on a second one with him, telling Leakes that she really liked him.

My dating advice to Cynthia would be to be a whore,” Nene joked. “I mean, for once in your life.”

Kandi Burruss was still not a fan of Porsha Williams, slamming her for not going to her best friend’s wedding in Kenya.

“You can’t go to Africa for your best friend’s wedding? I’m sure if there was an African there you would get you’re a** there,” Kandi quipped, and admitted: “Porsha and I do not talk.”

Porsha and her sister Lauren had the only major fight of the show.

The two met with Porsha’s financial advisors to discuss the salon they wanted to open. “I never ran a salon before. I’m thinking of bringing someone in as a consultant.”

Lauren was irate after listening to Porsha talk only about her role in the business.

“Porsha, you will get 85% of the profits,” she said to her sister, calling out the imbalance in the business. “And I’m bringing you along with me,” Porsha retorted. “Are you putting a mother f**king dime into it?”

Lauren tried to explain why she was so angry, but Porsha wasn’t listening. “Do you want me to kiss your feet?” Lauren yelled, and stormed out, calling her sister a “f**king b*tch.”

Sheree’s mom’s party ended the episode. She had to fire the party planner when she didn’t show up, but the event ended up being a huge success.

Moore’s wild dancing was the highlight of the night when she jumped into a split in the dance line.

“I have to go ahead and crown Kenya,” Porsha said. “Whoever her husband is, he’s been bending them legs back because she was down on that ground and splitting wide open!”

