Kim Zolciak Bashes Kenya Over Her Fake Marriage: It’s ‘A Bunch Of Bull***t!’

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore started off the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with an explosive argument that almost turned into a physical fight.

NeNe Leakes hosted a “Girls & Gays All White Never Forget” party and Sheree Whitfield brought Zolciak to stir up drama – which she did!

“What in the hell?” Leakes said when the former RHOA star walked into her party. Meanwhile, Moore looked mad.

“I never know how Nene is going to receive me,” Zolciak admitted. “She might hug me, she might punch me.”

Before the party, Zolciak told Whitfield that she had seen Leakes at the mall and didn’t approach her but saw her car parked in a handicap spot, which Leakes promptly called her out on.

“Did you see me at the mall?” she quizzed her friend, starting the tension for the night. Leakes then said she was “with a handicap person,” trying to justify her parking spot.

Zolciak and Whitfield also discussed Moore’s controversial marriage before the party and ripped into the new bride the first chance they got.

As Leakes’ friend Marlo congratulated Moore on her marriage and asked if the other women had met her husband, Zolciak let loose.

“It ain’t gonna happen b*tch because you don’t exist,” Zolciak said.

Cynthia Bailey tried to diffuse the situation, telling the ladies: “I talked to him on the phone.”

“It’s all a bunch of lies. A bunch of bullsh*t,” Zolciak insisted. “He don’t exist.”

Moore ripped into her. “Shut the f**k up. Why you have a such a hard on for me? Jack off somewhere! Get it off your chest.”

“Why is Kim so obsessed with me and why is she so angry,” Moore wondered. “If she’s so happy with her 10 kids and her husband why is she so focused on me?”

Moore told Zolciak to leave her alone. “Worry about your botched surgery, don’t worry about me.

Why you so concerned?” and Zolciak slammed back: “Cause you have something to hide.”

Moore ripped into her, yelling: “Worry about your life and a daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets. Worry about pimping your daughter out b*tch.”

The two women were screaming and yelling at each other and had to be physically restrained from hitting each other as the episode ended with the teaser: “To be continued!”

Prior to the big fight at Leakes’ party the women were going about their everyday lives.

Leakes explained that her husband Gregg’s hospital visit was traumatic.

“I didn’t think it was so serious. If Gregg doesn’t come back here how do I work or function. It was extremely scary to me.”

Whitfield worked with her life coach again trying to get up the courage to talk with her children about her domestic abuse. “I know he can be super helpful, but I’m scared. I think I should just crack a bottle of Jack Daniels.”

Kandi Burruss missed the party drama because she was in New York City shooting the cover of Essence magazine.

“I ‘ve been wanting this for a very long time,” she admitted, but said she was struggling with her many responsibilities. “I’m trying to find out how to balance time for myself and my family. It’s not working.”

Porsha Williams and her sister made up after their fight over the family business.

Meanwhile, Leakes made it clear that Williams was NOT invited to her big party.

“If Porsha is as slow and as dingy as she want everybody to believe she is, I believe she should get help for that.”

Leakes explained why she wasn’t speaking to Williams.

“In a text message she sent me she wrote ‘I would like to sit down and find out why you’re so angry with me,'” Leakes said. “No, I did not go and sit down with Porsha. She needs to fix her lying tongue first. Porsha is an angry b*tch.”

Leakes also said she believed Williams was in on Phaedra Parks‘ lie about Burruss wanting to drug and rape Moore.

“She was tied up in the whole lie with Phaedra. When the heat got hot she threw Phaedra under the bus and jumped out the damn bus to save her own a**. Porsha is on my I don’t give a f**k list right now.”

Williams didn’t care about not being invited. “I would rather pluck each one of my toenails out, put them in a glass of Hennessey and take it as a shot.”

