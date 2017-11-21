Former Family Cult Member & Manson Prosecutor Tell All On Brutal Sociopath

Charles Manson, a chilling new documentary airing on REELZ, explores the terrifying sociopath cult leader. The life and crimes of the late Charles Manson are profiled with eyewitness accounts, expert commentary and actual members of the Manson Family.

One former Manson devotee, Linda Kasabian, detailed her disturbing account of participating in the brutal August 1969 murder of Sharon Tate and other victims at the actress’ Hollywood home.

“When we arrived at the Tate residence, there were lights on the outside,” said Kasabian in the documentary.

After the murder spree began, Kasabian, who was 20 at the time, said she begged the other followers to stop — but it was too late.

“The screams that I heard were blood-curdling, chilling screams,” she said.

Vincent Bugliosi, who prosecuted Manson and his followers, noted the evening was “one of the most horror-filled nightmarish nights of murder recorded in the annals of American crime.”

Manson, said Bugliosi, “could get them to murder whomever he asked them to murder — their religion, their cradle was to kill as many people as they could.”

