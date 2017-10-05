‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Tells All On Shocking Family Tragedy

Ree Drummond mourned another pet before her beloved Charlie died from lymphoma this year, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Pioneer Woman confessed that she accidentally killed her dog, Puggy Sue, while backing out of her parents’ driveway, writing in The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels To Tractor Wheels – A Love Story: “When my car suddenly shook from a series of unsettling bumps, I knew something dire had happened. To my horror, when I looked in my rearview mirror, I saw that I’d run over Puggy Sue.”

“Puggy Sue, my fat, prognathic [sic] canine who’d settled into my arms the day I’d returned from California and had become, in effect, my child during my time at home, was no lying on my parents’ street, squealing, writhing, and unable to move her hind legs,” she described in the 2011 memoir.

PHOTOS: Really Bizarre Celebrity Pets

Drummond’s mom rushed the pup to the vet, but Puggy Sue succumbed to her injuries just a half hour later.

“I spent the next several hours in a fetal position, reeling over the sudden death of Puggy,” she recalled.

Drummond, 48, eventually moved on from the heartbreaking loss — and still has plenty of pooches on her ranch.

Country dogs! There's nothing like 'em. A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.