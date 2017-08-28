Kylie’s Friendship With Jordyn Implodes In Latest Clip: I’m So ‘Consumed’ In Her Life

Despite Kylie Jenner’s alleged attempt at being transparent with her fans, BFF Jordyn Woods was the true star of her show in the latest episode of Life Of Kylie. As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the Lip Kit mogul refused to talk about her new relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 25, during the show, saying: “I like to keep it sacred. I like to keep it between me and one other person, not the rest of the world. No, thanks.”

“Our relationship’s not that serious right now because you’re seeing other people,” said Jordyn.

In the previous episode, Kylie, 20, had joked that she is a complete recluse, unlike her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, and that her only real relationship is with Jordyn. While at the time, Jordyn found it funny, her concerns were apparent in the latest reality clip.

The model, 19, confessed that being a part of Kylie’s life has in a way disallowed her to be her own person. She also claimed she hadn’t been able to fully deal with her emotions regarding her dad’s passing due to her current lifestyle as Kylie’s co-star and best friend.

“I feel like it’s because I’m so consumed in someone else’s life,” Jordyn said, admitting that she’s afraid she’ll regret her decisions when she looks back at her life in a few years.

“When did I ever have time to build myself?” she added.

As Radar readers know, Jordyn’s father died of Cancer earlier this year.

Regarding her friend’s mourning process, Kylie said: “She keeps everything inside and doesn’t talk about her feelings a lot. She hasn’t fully coped with it because she never faces it.”

During the episode, the 20-yeard-old CEO flew her annoyed BFF to a friend’s party in Boston before attending the Met Gala in New York. Jordyn said she just wanted to hang out, lay low and shop around, but being with Kylie didn’t allow her to do that.

“What point does it get to where you start living for yourself?” said Jordyn.

