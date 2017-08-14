Rebecca Gayheart Celebrates Birthday In Sunny Getaway On Day Of Sister’s Death

Ready for The weekend yo ! @bollare #danegirls #weekend #feels #fbf #vacationmode #mygirls #friyay #preparingfor46 A post shared by Rebecca Gayheart (@rebeccagayheartdane) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Rebecca Gayheart’s shared a sweet picture of her celebrating her 46th birthday with her two girls, just days after her sister Rachel tragically died in the hospital, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Ready for The weekend yo,” she captioned the photo f her smiling next to her adorable daughters in their colorful bikinis.

As Radar revealed this past Saturday, Rachel died at the Hazard ARH Medical Center Hospital in Kentucky following some time in jail.

“She came to the jail first, then died in the hospital yesterday after being in the hospital three or four days,” jail administrator Lonnie Brewer, told Radar. “I don’t know what the cause of death is.”

As Rachel’s father confirmed, she had had ‘had problems with drugs” in the past, and had already been arrested three times.

Her sister, however, seems to be getting along just fine with her happy family during their sunny vacation.

