Unlucky In Love Reba McEntire ‘Keeping Her Mind — And Heart — Open’

Nearly two years after her divorce, country icon Reba McEntire says she’s ready to find a man and fall in love again!

And the 62-year-old “Fancy” singer doesn’t care if the lucky guy is younger than she is!

A pal of the vivacious redhead tells RadarOnline: “Reba says she’s keeping her mind — and heart — open.

“But she cautions, ­laughing, ‘Not too young, though. I have no plans to be robbing the ­cradle!’” her friend continued to recall.

And that’s just fine with Shelby, Reba’s son with ex­-hubby Narvel Blackstock.

Race-car driver Shelby, 27, has laid down a “dating rule” for his famous mom — no men under 50.

But Reba wouldn’t mind playing the cougar card.

Another source claimed that she said: “I know that there’s a good man out there somewhere for me. I just need to find him, that’s all!”

Insiders say plenty of friends have offered to play matchmaker, but the Oklahoma-born cowgirl wants to leave her love life to fate.

“It’s sort of like a dress, a song. You’ll know it when you see it,” Reba says.

Since splitting from second hubby Narvel in August 2015, Reba says she’s relied on two things to make it through those difficult times.

“God and my girlfriends,” she reveals.

Back in March, Reba says she put the word out she was ready to date “and not a darn thing has happened. So I guess I’m just too busy. Maybe that’s it!”

Her hectic schedule includes a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with fellow country chart-toppers Brooks & Dunn.

And earlier this year she filmed a TV pilot for “Desperate Housewives” producer Marc Cherry, playing a small-town Kentucky sheriff.

For now, she says: “I’m just kind of winging it … But I think it’s always nice to have somebody to go to dinner with and fall in love with.”

