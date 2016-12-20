Missing Reality Star: Man Arrested For Her Murder

UPDATE: RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that LAPD has arrested the person they believe killed Naegle. “This is now a homicide investigation. Jackie Rogers was arrested for murder on a $2 million bail. Detectives and Coroners are going to the residence on the 5000 block of 106th street. We believe her body is at that location,” LAPD PIO Officer Sal Ramirez told Radar.

A person of interest has been detained in the disappearance of a former reality star as her husband pleads for help in this “horrible time.”

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, appeared on the E! show Bridalplasty, where she competed to win plastic surgery for her wedding, in 2010.

Her husband, Derek Harryman, said he last spoke with her at 2:30 am on Sunday, December 18, 2016, after she left a party and went missing.

He suspected she had been drinking, telling KTLA, “I even said to her, ‘You sound like you’ve been drinking a lot, are you OK? And she said, like, ‘I’m going to get food, and then I’ll be home.”

The Los Angeles Police Department detained a man on Tuesday morning for questioning but they did not release his name.

“There’s video footage that was just discovered from Alpine Village within the last hour showing my wife getting into a black SUV,” Naegle’s husband said on Monday night.

According to KTLA, her family called police about one of her nursing students, who the said told them he had attended a party with Naegle but then changed his story.

Harryman pleaded for the safe return of his wife on Facebook, writing: “I want to send out a huge thank you to all the hundreds of people out there trying to help and showing tremendous support for my missing wife and for my family in this horrible time. I will send updates as soon as possible. I love each and everyone of you guys. Thanks again for everything. Please message me with any information possible or clues to her whereabouts.”

