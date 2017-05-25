Take That Ramona! Singer’s Ex STILL Dating Mistress 3 Years Later

Ramona Singer is still looking for love, but her ex-husband is happily shacking up with the woman who ruined their marriage!

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Mario Singer has been happily playing house with his former mistress, Kasey Dexter, in Florida. And Dexter hasn’t been shy about showing him off on her private social media accounts!

Dexter, 35, was involved in an on-again-off-again relationship with Mario, 64, while he was still married to Ramona, 60.

The RHONY pair tried to reconcile, but Mario ultimately couldn’t let Dexter go, so Ramona filed for divorce.

The couple’s divorce was extremely bitter, but they reunited just last week for their daughter Avery’s college graduation.

Mario first showed off Dexter in September 2015 and Dexter declared they were in love the next month .

A former personal trainer, Dexter previously tried to woo Million Dollar Listing: NY star Ryan Serhant.

