Ramona’s Tragedy: Singer’s Brother Dead After Horrific Car Accident

Ramona Singer’s brother Bohdan “Nicky” Mazur has passed away at 59. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the sudden death of The Real Housewives of New York star’s estranged brother.

Multiple sources confirm to Radar that Mazur passed away after being involved in a car accident in Uruguay.

“He had a heart attack and ran into a tree while driving to the hospital,” a family friend said. “He was an incredibly bright guy. He was very smart and lived on the edge.”

On July 1, close family and friends, including Singer’s estranged sisters Sonya and Tonya, gathered for a memorial service for Mazur at a community center in Hyde Park, New York.

“It was a small affair to honor him,” the source said. “This was the only service in New York that I knew about. Some people said things they remembered. There was also a priest who came and spoke for a while and did a service.”

Singer, 60, did not attend the service.

“It’s a rocky situation,” the family friend said. “I never expected her to be there. I didn’t invite her. It wasn’t for me to do. She would also be hard to get in touch with. I don’t know if she contacted the sisters.”

Singer has remained silent on the passing for months, as Mazur’s co-author Sherrie Lueder, who helped write his 2015 tell-all Aspen, Snow, Blow, And Bo: A True Story, tweeted about his death on June 23.

“Just received news of the untimely passing of co-author, Bohdan Mazur,” she wrote.

Singer finally confirmed the news herself at Jill Zarin’s annual Luxury Luncheon on July 29.

“My brother just died,” she told Us Weekly. “No one knows this… My younger brother, and we weren’t close anymore.”

She continued, “Because of this death, I got closer to my niece. I flew her out… for about a week,” she shared. “And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had.”

Singer and Mazur had a “falling out” a few years ago when he claimed in his book that the reality star abandoned their mother Veronika Mazur during her battle with leukemia.

Singer continues to be estranged from her sisters Sonya and Tonya.

