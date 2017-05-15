Howard Stern FINALLY Explains Mystery Disappearance

Howard Stern is finally speaking out about his mystery disappearance last week.

On Monday morning, the shock jock, 63, revealed to listeners that he took a rare day off from his radio show last Wednesday because he was very sick, RadarOnline.com can report.

“I don’t want to be here,” he said. “There was a lot of speculation. ‘Where was I on Wednesday?'”

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

“I didn’t take a personal day, I took a sick day and I’m still sick, you can still hear it in my voice.”

“Why was it such a big deal that I took a f**king day off?” he continued. “I wanted to take off today because my voice is still shot, but I was afraid to. I felt so f**king guilty. I missed a day of work and all of a sudden it’s bigger news than James Comey.”

But many of Stern’s die-hard fans refused to accept the explanation.

PHOTOS: Howard Stern Rips Kelly On Air: ‘You Can’t Walk Off Work!’

“If him taking a sick day is no big deal why keep it a secret on the Wrap Up show?” one questioned. “I think Howard likes this attention, they could have easily had someone come on or tweet out that Howard was simply sick.”

Fans became extremely alarmed by the incident because the proclaimed workaholic host mentioned earlier in the year that he would not take a day off unless a parent had passed.

Many speculated on social media that his sick father could be the reason for his sudden absence, but Stern’s mother Ray shut down the rumors exclusively to Radar .

Stern is also dealing with another controversy regarding the show. Insiders told Radar last month that sidekick Robin Quivers, 64, had been secretly broadcasting from home for weeks, leading fans to question if her cancer had returned.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.