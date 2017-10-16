Radio Host Delilah Remains Broken Over Son’s Shocking Suicide

Radio host Delilah Rene Luke, 57, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook, voicing her sadness over her son Zachariah‘s death.

“My heart is struggling to continue to beat,” she wrote after sharing a series of photos of Zach.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Delilah’s teenage son took his own life after suffering from depression and “trauma.”

PHOTOS: Mom Of Jim Carrey’s Ex Opens Up About Fight Before Her Suicide

On Facebook, the grieving mother of 13 shared a poem by Mary Jean Irion: “Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so. One day I shall dig my nails into the earth, or bury my face in the pillow, or stretch myself taut, or raise my hands to the sky and want, more than all the world, your return.”

She wrote after posting the poem, “There will not be another ‘normal day’ with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time. No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat.”

As Radar readers know, Delilah admitted that Zach “spiraled into depression” after finding out he couldn’t graduate and going through a breakup. He was reportedly doing “so well” during his final days, but did not feel like this world was his home.”

PHOTOS: Before The Tragedy: Jim Carrey & Cathriona White Together Two Weeks Before Her Suicide – See The Sad Photos

“Thank you for your prayers, love and support. Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile,” concluded Delilah in her touching post.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.