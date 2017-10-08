Radio Host Delilah Son Dies Of Suicide

Popular radio host Delilah has broken the tragic news that her son Zachariah has died of suicide.

She made the announcement over the weekend that hew lost his life on Tuesday.

Delilah posted a photograph of her son on Facebook with the message: “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now.

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on … but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through

“I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family. In the meantime we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!

“Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.

Delilah—a mother of 13—lost another son in 2012. Sammy, 16, died of sickle cell anemia, she revealed on her website.

The radio host is being comforted by family and friends following the terrible news.

