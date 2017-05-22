Steer Clear, Rachel! Lindsay’s Suitor Sued For Careless Driving After Dangerous Crash

Bachelor stars and cars clearly don’t mix! Rachel Lindsay’s suitor Anthony Battle was sued for careless driving following a car accident, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court papers obtained from the Circuit Court of Cook County, the Plaintiff in the case sued Battle in April 2010 for $5,000.

Battle was accused of “carelessly and negligently failing to keep a proper lookout for other vehicles, carelessly and negligently following too closely to the vehicle being operated by the Plaintiff, and carelessly and negligently failing to equip said vehicle with adequate and proper breaks to stop the movement of the vehicle.”

The Plaintiff demanded Battle pay $5,000 in property damage to his vehicle, plus court costs and attorney’s fees.

Fortunately for Battle, the judge ruled in his favor when the case went to trial.

Reality Steve was the first to report that Battle, 26, will appear on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on May 22.

Battle isn’t the only suitor with car troubles. As Radar exclusively reported, Lindsay’s suitor Jonathan Treece was arrested for leaving the scene of a car crash in November 2015.

“[Treece’s vehicle] made a left turn at the intersection in front of [the victim’s vehicle] and the victim hit the vehicle on the right passenger side,” the reporting officer wrote. “[Treece’s vehicle] then proceeded into a fence, made a U-turn and proceeded back through the fence and fled the scene.”

Police found him hiding inside a movie theater. He was arrested and held on $1,500 bond. He pled not guilty to the charges and the case was dismissed in February 2017.

As Radar readers know, The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested on April 24, 2017 when he rear-ended a tractor, killing driving Kenneth Mosher. He fled the scene and was arrested hours later at his home.

Although he wasn’t charged with driving under the influence, alcoholic beverages and containers were found on the scene. He pled not guilty to the leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death charge and is awaiting trial.

