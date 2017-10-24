R Kelly’s Ex Claims ‘Abusive’ Singer Forced Her Into Sex With Other Women!

R Kelly‘s ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones, just came forward to accuse the troubled singer of physically abusing her and forcing her to have sex with other women!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Jones told Buzzfeed earlier this year that she was trapped inside Kelly’s alleged “cult” for two years before managing to save herself. She met Kelly during an after-party concert in 2011 and soon became romantically involved with him.

She told Rolling Stone that about two months after they began talking, he paid her to visit him in Denver. As soon as she arrived, he began masturbating in front of her!

Jones claimed that she began falling for the singer, despite his sleazy ways, and eventually quit her job in Dallas later that year in order to move in with him in Chicago. She said that she didn’t realize Kelly was in a relationship with various other ladies at the same time, even though he often made references to having “raised” other women.

Jones claimed that as soon as she moved in with him, he became controlling and abusive.

“He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid b**** [and] don’t ever get in his business,” said Jones.

He had a strict set of rules that all his girlfriend, including Jones, had to follow. The Dallas DJ said that she was forced to wear baggy clothes and update Kelly on her whereabouts at all times.

After a while, Jones said Kelly moved her into his studio with two other women he was dating. He did everything he could to keep them from knowing about each other, but deep down they all realized what was going on.

“If you disclose your relationship with him [to another woman] – how long you’ve known him or whatever – you can get beat,” Jones said. “He doesn’t want in any way for one girl to feel more like ‘Oh we’re closer than you guys.’ Even though we knew deep down we’re all living there, we didn’t address it.”

At one point in 2013, Kelly allegedly brought home another girlfriend and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Said Jones: “He told me, ‘I raised her. I’ve trained this b****. This is my pet.'” He then forced Jones to have sex with multiple women for his pleasure, and if she refused, he’s torture her by beating her, taking her phone away or making her starve.

This went on for six month until Jones allegedly began contemplating suicide and even murder.

“I just said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself and it’s gonna be his fault. I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'”

After realizing she had hit the lowest point in her life, she left. After Kitti Jones came forward, various other women accused R Kelly of mistreating them in his alleged sexual “cult.”

The singer has denied “any claim of wrongdoing or any kind of mistreatment.”

