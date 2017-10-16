Former Pussycat Doll Compares Band To ‘A Prostitution Ring’

Former Pussycat Dolls member, Kaya Jones, 33, spoke out about her life as a teen pop star, claiming she and the other girls in the popular group were sexually abused by executives who threatened to end their careers.

She claimed on Twitter: “My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $”

“How bad was it? people ask – bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to #1,” she continued.

As As RadarOnline.com has learned, Jones remained in the group for two years before quitting in 2005. The Pussycat Dolls went on to last until 2010.

“Executives, and managers, and agents and other artists that are on the label, if you don’t want to sleep with an executive they’ll pass you to that. Or sometimes they’ll continue to pass the girl, so she’s just passed around,” Jones CLAIMED in an interview with “Executives, and managers, and agents and other artists that are on the label, if you don’t want to sleep with an executive they’ll pass you to that. Or sometimes they’ll continue to pass the girl, so she’s just passed around,” Jones CLAMED in an interview with InfoWars.com.

Continuing to explain her alleged abusive experience, the singer wrote on Twitter:”To be apart of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage. Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”

Speaking of the group’s founder, Robin Antin, Jones added: “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.”

Antin bashed Jones for her accusations, calling them “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” and adding that the former group member was “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”

Continued Jones: “It’s best to not get defensive & attack when you’re guilty. Sorry your house of cards is done. Everyone will soon know the truth ….”

Kaya Jones’ shocking claims came at the heels of the explosive Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexual misconduct scandal. In the past week, a myriad of women have come forward about their claims of sexual assault.

“I finally feel the weight I’ve held in my heart lifted & mending. It’s been hard to hold lies in for people who broke me. No more,” concluded Jones. “I hope more women & men come out & share their abuse & pain. We must shine a light on this issue in the entertainment business.”

Other than Antin, Jones’ former group members have yet to speak out about her accusations.

