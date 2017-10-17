‘Project Runway’ Alum Mychael Knight Dead

Mychael Knight, a finalist on the third season of Project Runway, died in Georgia on Tuesday morning after he was reportedly hospitalized after suffering intestinal issues.

He was 39 years old.

The designer, who had his own line called MYKA.Mychael Knight, continued to work in fashion following his stint on the popular reality competition in 2006. Most recently, he showed at New York Fashion Week in September.

“It’s always my mission to create looks that address their individual body and not the trends ,” Knight once noted of his fashion aesthetic.

Before his death, he hoped to branch out by adding experience as a wardrobe and costume designer for TV and film to his resume.

