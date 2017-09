Watch Out, Jeremy Meeks! New ‘Prison Bae’ Scores Modeling Contract (US Weekly)

Lamar Odom Still Texts Ex Khloe Kardashian: ‘I Don’t Hate Her’ (OK! Magazine)

Taylor Swift’s Boy Toy Is Not Ready To Go Public! (Star Magazine)

Jennifer Aniston: Humiliated Over Husband’s Bizarre Behavior (National Enquirer)