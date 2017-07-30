Princess Diana Wasted Away From Bulimia After Marriage Failed

Every aspect of Princess Diana’s troubled life is being revealed for various documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of her death next month.

And nothing was more shocking than the time in Diana’s life when she was bingeing and purging during her bulimia disorder.

Close pals of the late Princess have revealed in a new TV special that she was wasting away after her marriage to Prince Charles failed, as the Daily Mail reported.

Diana’s former ballet teacher Anne Allan and teenage friend Dr. James Colhurst have told all about her eating disorder for a Channel 4 documentary in Britain.

Dr. Colhurst said, “You could see her fading physically. It was clear to all those who knew her that the bulimia was a reaction to the circumstances she found herself in.”

According to Dr. Colhurst, Diana was devastated about her husband Charles’ relationship with his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles.

He said her “concerns about Camilla never stopped” and that she “didn’t know who to trust.”

At the time, Dr. Colhurst claimed, Diana was even scared that the royal family would take her sons by Charles, William and Harry, away from her.

He said, “‘Overriding, above everything else, that was the concern and that they were using a character rundown as a means of enabling that to happen.”

And Allan, who taught the Princess dance beginning in 1981 after her marriage, said Diana confided in her, saying Charles’ affair with Camilla made her feel “very sad, devastated” and that she “wasn’t enough.”

Allan said, “I know that she did ask Camilla to leave her husband alone. I thought that was quite brave of her actually because I know how much that must have taken for her to do that.”

The ballet teacher also noticed that Diana had lost weight and the Princess told her that she had bulimia.

As Radar has reported, Diana’s former secretary also had previously talked about her eating disorder.

And the sad Princess told author Andrew Morton about how her bulimia began after Charles called her chubby.

The pals’ new revelations come as part of a documentary that includes the video tapes of Diana’s former voice coach in which she said Charles only wanted to have sex with her every three weeks.

Prince Charles and Di were officially divorced in 1996. Fans all over the world were stunned when Diana died at age 36 in a car accident the following year in Paris. Charles married his longtime mistress Camilla in 2005.

Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997 is being marked by a series of TV specials — and the bulimia disclosures about her reveal another sad chapter in the Princess’ life that ended far too soon.

