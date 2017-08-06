Diana Overheard Dirty Prince Charles’ Phone Sex With Camilla

Princess Diana overheard Prince Charles having dirty phone sex with his longtime mistress Camilla Parker Bowles before Di’s tragic death.

And incredibly, she said her then-husband, the heir to the British throne, was sitting on the toilet while talking to Camilla!

That’s the shocking new revelation marking the 20th anniversary this month of Diana’s death in 1997 in a Paris car wreck.

According to the Mirror, in footage filmed five months before Di’s death, in March 1997, a BBC cameraman heard Di’s allegations about Charles—and is only now disclosing what he wrote in his diary about it.

In seven interview sessions, Diana reportedly explained how she caught Charles speaking with Camilla and claimed Camilla was the “raunchier of the two.”

The unidentified cameraman, whom Diana had summoned to the Palace, kept a diary of the recordings in which he wrote: “She caught Charles and Camilla de flagrante after listening in to his phone calls.

“In one, Charles was sitting on the toilet seat when she caught him.”

In another shocker, Diana said she “would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King.”

The cameraman allegedly had noted of her oldest son, “She wanted William to succeed to the throne when the Queen died. Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William.

“She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch.”

But it wasn’t to be. Princess Diana’s stunning death at age 36 on August 31, 1997 is being marked by a slew of TV specials, as Radar has reported.

New death anniversary bombshells have included Diana in tapes saying that Charles only wanted sex once every three weeks during their troubled marriage that she believed was ruined by Camilla.

In 2005, the Prince finally married his longtime mistress Camilla after years of not being able to quit her.

