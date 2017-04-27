Prince’s Mansion Crammed With Dope!

Newly released search warrants reveal tragic pop star Prince‘s house was overflowing with pain pills — but that’s old news to RadarOnline readers.

Days after the 57-year-old Little Red Corvette singer’s passing — when his death was still being called a mystery — Radar revealed he had been “gobbling pain pills like popcorn.”

Now, official files reveal Minnesota lawmen found Ziploc bags and envelopes filled with pills and more capsules scattered around the Purple Rain musician’s Paisley Park mansion.

Cops also found a suitcase with Prince’s alias — Peter Bravestrong — full of pill bottles for drugs like Oxycodone and Percocet.

The coroner ruled he collapsed in his home’s elevator and died of an accidental overdose of the deadly fentanyl painkiller on April 21, 2016.

But Radar reported how those close to the singer had his remains quickly cremated to protect his legacy and hush up his drug use and his secret battle with AIDS.

