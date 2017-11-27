Royals & Politicians React To Prince Harry & Meghan’s Engagement News

News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s engagement broke this Monday morning, and Twitter is already losing it!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, it wasn’t only the couple’s parents who were excited to hear the happy news – various royals and politicians also took to social media to offer their congratulations. Read the most shocking reactions!

Following Kensington Palace’s royal announcement, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement. This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love. On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future.”

Her predecessor David Cameron added: “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

“HUGE congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – fantastic news! Here’s to a happy and long life together,” tweeted Boris Johnson.

Speaking this Monday morning after the news, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Congratulations to Harry and Meghan. I wish them well. I hope they have a great time and great fun together – and, having met Harry a couple of times, I’m sure they are going to have a great deal of fun together.”

He went on to add that he admired the Prince’s work, and wished him and Meghan and “great life together.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby added couldn’t contain his joy over the happy news: “I am absolutely delighted to hear the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged,” he said. “I have met Prince Harry on a number of occasions and have always been struck by his commitment and passion for his charities, and his immense love for his family. Marriage is a special and joyous commitment, one that Jesus celebrated together with friends at the wedding in Cana. I am so happy that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have chosen to make their vows before God. I wish them many years of love, happiness and fulfilment and ask that God blesses them throughout their married life together.”

Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, was so happy for the couple, he event invited them to spend their honeymoon in his country!

“Mazal Tov to HRH Prince Harry and fiancé [sic] Meghan Markle,” he wrote on Twitter, “Sending our warmest regards to Her Majesty the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, all the Royal Family & the British people, from Nechama & me, & all the Israeli people. We invite them to enjoy their honeymoon in Israel!”

“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness together,” wrote Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Harry’s family was of course thrilled to learn of his engagement to his famous girlfriend, with the Queen and Duge of Edinburgh even saying they were “delighted” for their grandson.

Prince of Wales said he was “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” for the couple while Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were “very excited.”

“It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” they said in a statement.

Similarly, Meghan’s parents said in a statement according to DailyMail “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

