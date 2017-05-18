Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Can Wed In Westminster Abbey — Despite Star’s Divorce

Prince Harry can let out a sigh of relief! The Church of England has confirmed that the royal can marry girlfriend Meghan Markle in Westminster Abbey, despite the fact that she’s a divorcée!

However, a wedding ceremony for the pair would still require The Queen’s permission, and it is rumored that the Archbishop of Canterbury would have to provide a special license, The Daily Mail reports.

“The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002. Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England,” a spokesman Westminster Abbey told the Express.

He added that Markle’s Jewish background would “not prevent an interfaith” marriage at the abbey either.

Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, the pair has been dropping clues left and right about their upcoming engagement.

While they’ve hide their romance when it started up a year ago, insiders claim they’re now going hard and fast toward the aisle.

