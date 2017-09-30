Prince Harry And Barack Obama Show Bromance At Invictus Games

Prince Harry and ex–President Barack Obama enjoyed a guy’s day out together watching a basketball game — without their significant others!

The royal and Obama appeared to be in a bromance on Friday at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

The two have met before and as the Daily Mail reported, a source sitting near them at the wheelchair basketball game said, “Harry and Barack were laughing a lot with each other and seemed like best buds. They were cheering and Barack was giving the thumbs up….”

Harry’s galpal Meghan Markle, 36, recently made her first official public appearance with him at the Invictus Games for wounded military members. But Markle sat a couple of rows away from her beloved, 33, as he sat with President Donald Trump‘s wife Melania.

On Friday, Markle was missing and so was Obama’s wife Michelle, who, as Radar has reported, was called the queen of mean in the White House.

The former President, 56, and Michelle, 53, have reportedly shared a warm friendship with Harry.

But Michelle wasn’t with Obama on Friday and that seems to be a common occurrence with the former POTUS and FLOTUS lately. Obama was caught traveling without his wedding ring and Michelle has taken trips with her friends instead of her husband.

Harry and Obama mirrored each other at the basketball game fashion-wise, as both were wearing long sleeved dress shirts that they rolled up for a casual cool look with no ties.

The match pitted the U.S. versus France and the two famous guys were seen chatting, laughing and joking.

They were mobbed by a delighted crowd. Obama visited the UK in 2011, when he and his family stayed with the Queen.

Last year, Obama and Michelle enjoyed dinner with Prince William, Kate, and Harry at Kensington Palace.

Obama is a huge supporter of Harry’s Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event for injured servicemen and women which has been popular in Toronto this week.

Harry and Obama were also joined by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who sat alongside the pair as all cheered from their front-row seats.

