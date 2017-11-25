Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm Engagement In Secret Meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly announced their engagement to the Palace on Friday afternoon in England, the Daily Star has reported.

A hush-hush meeting was held at the Queen’s household yesterday, confirming the big news to Buckingham and Kensington Palace staff, an insider close to the royal family told the publication.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly was at the meeting as staffers were informed that Harry, 33, and Suits star Markle, 36, are engaged and plan a “non-traditional” wedding.

But according to the Daily Star, the engagement won’t be publicly announced yet because Harry and Markle are still making plans after dating for 17 months.

“They are engaged but they are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things,” the spy told the British publication. “It will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with.”

However, the source said the public engagement announcement could be made at any time, maybe as soon as next week.

“They are a very private couple,” said the Daily Star source.

The report also noted about the second born child to Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, “Her Majesty said Harry hasn’t got the same responsibility as William which I know Harry is very happy with.”

Harry’s galpal Markle recently made her first official public appearance with him at the Invictus Games for wounded military members. But Markle sat a couple of rows away from her beloved as he sat with President Donald Trump‘s wife Melania.

It’s been speculated for months that the Prince would pop the question to actress Markle and perhaps lead a more low-key life than his brother, who is married to Kate Middleton and already raises two kids as they expect a third.

The Friday meeting about Harry and Markle was said to have followed another big pow wow the same day that focused on the Queen’s plans to spend more time at Windsor Castle.

Markle has reportedly quit her show Suits, giving royal watchers another hint that engagement was imminent.

There are no details yet on when and how Harry proposed, but keep reading Radar for more details!

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said “this is not something we will comment on” when asked about Harry and Markle getting hitched by Daily Star.

