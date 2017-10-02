President Trump Speaks Out After Vegas Mass Shooting: ‘It Was An Act Of Pure Evil’

President Donald Trump has spoken out in grief over the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting caused by troubled killer Stephen Paddock, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“We are joined together in sadness, in shock and in grief,” over the brutal murder, Trump stated this Monday.

“It was an act of pure evil,” he added of the horrific shooting that killed at least 50 and injured at least 406. “The FBI and the Department of Homeland security are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation.”

“I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” said the president. “for helping to save the lives of so many. The speed to with which they acted was miraculous.”

As Radar readers know, over 14 of the 406 wounded remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Trump then addressed the families of the deceased, saying, “Melania and I are praying for you,” and advising them to seek comfort in God’s words.

“In memory of the fallen I have directed that out great flag be flown at half-staff.”

The President claimed he would be visiting Las Vegas this Wednesday, to speak to the families of the victims. “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. God bless America.”

