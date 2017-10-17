Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump & Big Boobs On Snapchat Video

After a week of covering up with oversized t-shirts and jackets on Instagram, Kylie Jenner finally gave fans a live action glimpse of her growing baby bump!

In the shocking Snapchat video, Jenner — who is four months pregnant with her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25 — is singing along to a tune with her BFF Jordan Woods while zooming in and out on her gigantic breasts and protruding belly!

Although Jenner has since deleted the footage, RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy!

Queen of pregnancy👸🏻🙃 @kyliejenner #kyliejenner A post shared by KYLIE JENNER (@kylie.fav) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

As Radar reported, Jenner always planned to debut the baby bump via social media instead of on a magazine cover, and, according to sources, her momager, Kris Jenner, 61, is planning to do an entire show based around Jenner’s pregnancy.’

The 20-year-old plastic princess hasn’t confirmed the reports, but multiple sources revealed to Radar that she is going to stay inside of her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion for the foreseeable future because she is “terrified” of her fans catching a glimpse of her unwanted baby weight.

