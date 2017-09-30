Look At Me! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flaunts Huge Lips In YouTube Video

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has shown off an even plumber pout than usual by unveiling her new Lip Kit collection via YouTube.

The 20-year-old – who is expecting her first baby with Travis Scott – showcased various shades with pal Jordyn Woods, 20, joining her in the promo.

In the clip a scar can be seen in Jenner’s lower lip – which was shot from the chest up thus not revealing any baby bump.

‘Hey guys, it’s Kylie and Jordyn here for my first ever YouTube video,’ Kylie introduced.

‘I really wanted to show you guys first my five new fall colors. Jordyn actually has ever seen them before,’ she added.

The clip sees Kylie donning an ashy blonde wig, a black halter-top and a full face of make-up as she samples her various lipstick shades in nude, purple, and butternut.

But it is the visible scar along her bottom lip that becomes more noticeable with the lip products that will have her fans talking.

So far, she has not confirmed her pregnancy while previously admitting to get injections in her lips. RadarOnline.com revealed that she has been relying on Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over her baby news.

