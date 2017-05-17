Sorry Not Sorry! ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Heads To Mexico WITHOUT ‘Diva’ Hailee Steinfeld

The Bellas of Pitch Perfect have been soaking up the sun on a margarita-filled Mexican vacation, but there’s one co-star noticeably absent from the all-girl getaway — Hailee Steinfeld. And an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she wasn’t even invited!

“It’s obvious Hailee isn’t there,” said the source of the singer-actress, who plays Emily in the hit film.

“Thing is, almost no one gets along with her.”

PHOTOS: Painkillers, Pot & Ecstasy: Girl Next Door Anna Kendrick’s Secret Wild Side Exposed

The singing squad, including Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Kelley Jakle, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner, created a social media frenzy over all their fun poolside pics, with Wilson writing on Instagram “We love each other so much, we had to go on holiday.”

Soooo we decided we love each other so much, we had to go on a holiday x #bellas4life A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 13, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

But there hasn’t been any love lost for Steinfeld.

“She’s a diva disaster,” said the source. “They have tried to give her chances, but can’t stand her.”

PHOTOS: Mean Girls! Secret ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Feud Explodes

The film recently wrapped, so to celebrate, the girls decided to take a break with a bonding trip to Mexico. And the insider said that although Steinfeld “will probably say she had other commitments,” she wasn’t invited.

Said the source, “They thought she’d ruin the trip, so they just kept her out.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.