Pink Fights Gender Stereotypes, Gives Emotional Speech To Daughter At VMAs

Seventeen years after her career fully took off, Pink finally received the Vanguard Award Sunday night at the VMAs. After singing a medley of her biggest hits, the pop star went on to deliver an emotional speech aimed at her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, who she shares with husband Carey Hart, 42.

While accepting her award, Pink recounted a time when her daughter told her she was “the ugliest girl” she knew. “She told me ‘I look like a boy with long hair.'”

The singer then claimed that rather than angrily looking for the bully that insulted her daughter, she put together a PowerPoint presentation of the most notorious androgynous music icons she could think of. In this list were rock stars like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Janice Joplin and Prince.

Pink, 37 – who wore a black suit to match the rest of her family – also said that when people insult her, they say she looks too masculine and like a boy, but she doesn’t give in. She doesn’t cut her hair, she doesn’t change her body, she is who she is.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty,” Pink said to her daughter. “You my darling girl are beautiful, and I love you.”

