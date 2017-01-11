Invisible Touch? Aging Rocker Phil Collins To Undergo ‘Barbaric’ Electroshock Therapy

RadarOnline.com can reveal that music superstar Phil Collins plans to undergo controversial electroshock therapy before launching a long-awaited comeback tour!

The 65-year-old Genesis drummer hopes the “barbaric” treatment will ease the severe pain he suffers after decades of banging the skins, according to insiders.

“I had back surgery, and that went well, but it left my right foot numb, which is nerve damage,” revealed the “Susudio” singer.

Collins — famed for the “Miami Vice” theme song “In The Air Tonight” — was forced to use a cane after undergoing the back operation in 2015.

Drumming in the 2007 Genesis reunion tour has also left him with a dislocated vertebra in his neck, damaging nerves in his hands.

Now Collin’s hoping the electroshock therapy will regenerate the nerves leading from his leg to his foot, and allow him to take the stage in his Not Dead Yet tour.

The controversial treatment was once used to treat psychiatric patients, but was abandoned by the medical community as “barbaric” more than 50 years ago.

“He is about to start electroshock therapy … to kick-fire the nerves and instigate a healing response in the area,” said one source.

“It will be painful, but Phil is braced for it.”

