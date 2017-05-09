Who’s Next? ‘RHOA’ Ladies Scared They Could Be Fired After Phaedra

Was Phaedra Parks just the beginning? RadarOnline.com has learned that the other RHOA housewives fear they could be on the chopping block after the series veteran was let go this week.

“All the ladies were taught that bad behavior would be rewarded,” a source told Naughty Gossip. “They literally thought that no line existed. Now with Parks getting fired over drug and rape accusations, the other ladies are worried.”

As Radar revealed, Porsha Williams claimed that Parks told her that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had wanted to drug Williams, and bring her back to their house for sex. The rumor was later proved to be totally false.

“That was really the end of everything,” an insider previously told Radar. “Andy [Cohen] will support any of the housewives until they cross a line and become truly unpopular, and Phaedra did.”

Now, a source told Naughty Gossip that the surviving women are all rethinking what is acceptable and how to act on the show.

“Before the reunion, they are told to be as crazy as possible,” the source revealed. “Before they did and said anything to make great TV. They have made money off saying the most horrid things.”

The 43-year-old Atlanta attorney starred on seven seasons of the hit reality show, and her sudden termination caught her now former co-stars completely off guard, and put them in a Catch-22.

“This has come as a total shock,” the source added. “They are now confused about how to act on the show, but if they are boring they will get FIRED too!”

