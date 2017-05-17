Tamra Judge Slams Fired ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks For Spreading Lies

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks was fired last week after the nasty rumors she spread about costar Kandi Burress were proven to be nothing but lies — and Real Housewives of Orange County firecracker Tamra Judge had something to say about it!

The 48-year-old wife of Eddie Judge sounded off on the controversial issue in a post to her public Facebook page.

“When you make up a LIE about a cast mate (or husband) and try to destroy their character & reputation YOU SHOULD BE FIRED,” she wrote. “Kandi Burruss, everyone knows you’re a class act.”

Though it appears she was defending her friend, in her typical Tamra style, Judge actually made Parks’ firing all about her by referring to her ongoing battle against costar Vicki Gunvalson.

For the past two season of RHOC, Judge was relentless in her pursuit to convince everyone that Gunvalson lied about her involvement in ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers’ questionable claims he had cancer.

And during the current season, which is still filming, Judge blamed Gunvalson for allegedly spreading rumors that her husband was gay.

But Judge’s outbursts seem to have cost her a pretty penny.

As Radar previously reported, producers offered all of the cast members lucrative bonuses to keep their mouth’s shut on social media until the show airs.

And the always outspoken Judge failed to comply.

“Tamra is the only returning housewife on RHOC to not get the bonus that was offered,” a show insider revealed. “Last month, she went off on Vicki for saying she was having an affair, and for saying that Eddie was really gay.”

“Tamra does not care about the money — or the people. She only cares about herself!”

