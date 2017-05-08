She’s Outta There! Phaedra FIRED From ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks has officially been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RadarOnline.com can confirm. And just like the outrageous show, her exit was FULL of drama!

According to an insider, the series vet sealed her fate while filming the reunion for this season.

“Phaedra couldn’t even admit that she had lied about Kandi [Burruss] to Porsha [Williams] on the reunion,” a source close to the show told Radar.

As Radar reported, Williams claimed that Parks told her that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had wanted to drug Williams and bring her back to their house for sex. The rumor was later proved to be totally false.

“That was really the end of everything,” said the insider. “Andy [Cohen] will support any of the housewives until they cross a line and become truly unpopular, and Phaedra did.”

The source told Radar that Parks tried to hide the news of her departure for weeks.

“Phaedra knew she was fired,” said the insider. “She knew she didn’t get a new contract and that she was done. But she refused to tell anyone. She kept saying that she did have a new contract and she would be back. She was stretching it out as long as possible. That was a lie too.”

While the news of Parks’ axing was made public, the Atlanta-based attorney posted a message on Instagram that read, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” with the caption, “New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo”

