Desperate? The Truth Behind Phaedra’s Relationship With Shemar Moore Revealed

Phaedra Parks’ latest relationship with Shemar Moore is just a ploy to get her RHOA peach back, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Phaedra spoke to the producers several times but they declined her attempt to earning a guest or cameo role this season,” an insider told Radar. “She’s not dating Shemar Moore but they speak occasionally and are friendly.”

Parks, 44, first sparked relationship rumors with Moore, 47, by posting a scandalous photo on Instagram. The Criminal Minds star has yet to post with the mom-of-two on his social media accounts.

Radar exclusively reported that Parks’ pleas with producers began in September because she was “desperate for cash.” She was given a pink slip in May after she was caught lying about Kandi Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Williams.

Williams is now teaming up with Kim Zolciak to tear down the other women this season.

Parks also refused to open up about her dating life after her divorce from jailbird Apollo Nida.

