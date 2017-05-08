Peter Thomas’ Rumored New Girlfriend Sina Bina Reveals Truth About Relationship

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were up in arms when Peter Thomas cozied up to Love & Hip Hop beauty Sina Bina for a sexy social media photo just months after his split from model wife Cynthia Bailey.

But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, mother of two Bina insists she and the Charlotte-based businessman, 55, have been just very close friends for 20 years.

“I’ve known Peter and his brother for years,” Bina explains, adding that she and the Thomas siblings were all based in Miami many years ago. “We were neighbors.”

Last week, Bina was hosting a party three hours away from Thomas’ Charlotte bar, Sports One, and decided to call up her old friend for a visit.

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

Thomas, who she says never watches reality TV (even his own show), wasn’t even aware that Bina appeared on Love & Hip Hop as rapper Yung Joc’s baby mama until a stranger told him at the bar on the night of their catch-up.

“His guest bet him that I was famous,” Bina recalls. “He said, ‘No, she’s not famous!’”

Thomas aroused suspicion when he tweeted and deleted about hanging out with Bina, but she claims he only took down the photo when followers began attacking her.

“Peter has a bit of a temper,” she says. “He doesn’t like mean comments about people he cares about. People were being nasty, saying, ‘Sina’s horrible.’”

PHOTOS: LEAKED! Who Earns What On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Revealed

Despite the misunderstanding, she says she’s “flattered” by the romantic link to her old pal.

As Radar previously reported, the father of five and Bailey, 50, announced their separation in June 2016 after months or marital problems. On the recent RHOA reunion, Thomas confirmed that he had a new girl he liked “a whole lot” — but refused to reveal her name.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.