Pete Davidson Reveals ‘Borderline Personality Disorder’ 7 Months After Rehab!

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson revealed some chilling claims about his dark past (and present) during Marc Maron‘s podcast this Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The young star admitted he suffers from a debilitating mental illness and has had to quit his excessive marijuana intake and go on psychiatric meds in order to feel better.

“I used to smoke weed all day every day for eight years,” he admitted in the shocking tell-all interview. “I was like 16, and I started smoking weed. I didn’t have any friends, and I got invited to this party. They were all like 20 years old and I was 16 and I became like their little man, that’s how I made friends.”

Talking about his longtime love for Marijuana and his chilling condition, Davidson continued: “I’ve been a pothead forever, and I started around October last year, I’d have these mental breakdowns, like, rage, and not remember what happened after.”

PHOTOS: Up In Smoke! 12 Celebrity Pot Smokers Exposed

Claiming he would often black out, the troubled actor admitted: “I had no memory of it, and later on, I’d remember pictures of it.”

After the blackouts began to happen more frequently, the 23-year-old began to get scared. “I was under the assumption, that maybe it’s [sic] the weed,” he said, and so he tried to quit.

After he checked himself into rehab, the medical professionals allegedly told him “You might be bipolar, so we’re gonna [sic] try you on these meds.”

After his alleged diagnosis, Davidson left rehab and got on meds, yet he continued to smoke weed regularly.

PHOTOS: Up In Smoke! Lamar Odom’s Pot Scandal & Partying Terrifies His Crew

“I [was] feeling a little better,” he said, “but two months go by, and I just snapped, and had a mental breakdown, and I was like ‘It has to be weed. It has to be.’ So I quit drugs.”

Claiming the blackouts ad anxiety attacks continue to happen, Davidson revealed: “I’m very scared and I don’t know what I have. I know there’s something wrong. And I didn’t smoke or do weed for three months, and I still felt the same, like something was fucked up, and I found out I have DPD, borderline personality disorder.”

He was always saying before this big meltdown happened, you’re probably bipolar or borderline. They said they’re really close, and they don’t come out until this age.

He claimed he is now on psychiatric medicines to treat his horrific mental illness. He is also attending therapy and claims it has been a huge struggle to learn to live with his condition.

PHOTOS: Phil Collins Undergoes Electroshock Therapy Amid Painful Health Complications

“This whole year has been a f***ing nightmare: getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to live with this,” he said. “I go to talk therapy, and learn skills.”

He claimed the death of his dad (who he lost when he was seven) has a lot to do with his anxiety and trust issues.

“Talk therapy is day by day. You just wake up and the world is coming in on you, and it’s all about coming out of that,” added the star. “I have to convince myself I’m happy now.”

Despite his shocking diagnosis, Davidson claimed he feels reassured now that he knows exactly what’s wrong. For now, he’s just trying to make himself happy and focus on his career, health and relationship.

“Just to be okay would be incredible,” he concluded.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.