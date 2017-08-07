Watch What Happens When Andy Cohen (Plans To) Confront Housewife Over Homophobia Diss

Real Housewives of Orange County’s newbie Peggy Sulahian may finally be forced to face shocking allegations that she is homophobic — live on TV!

After the 43-year-old mom’s estranged brother Pol’ Atteu told Radar that she pushed him out of her life due to his homosexuality, openly gay Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen decided he wanted to confront her about the accusations on his late-night show, Watch What Happens Live.

“After Vicki [Gunvalson] told Andy what was happening, he immediately asked Peggy to come on the show and explain herself,” the source told Radar exclusively. “He wants to have a field day with this!”

However, a closed-lipped Sulahian “did not answer his request yet,” the source said.

As Radar was the first to report, Sulahian’s brother Pol’ Atteu, a well-known celebrity fashion designer, confirmed that the star tried to have him and fiancé Patrik Simpson thrown out of their own father’s funeral last year.

In addition, Atteu, Simpson and several close family members confirmed to Radar that Sulahian did not tell her brother that their dad was dying until it was too late.

After the backlash, “Peggy is devastated,” a source said. “She does not know what to do.”

Do you think that Peggy Sulahian should go on “WWHL’ to address the scandal? Tell us your thoughts below.

