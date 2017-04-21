Drugs, DUIs & Terroristic Threats: Inside Tragic Paulie Giganti’s Dark Secret Life

Paulie Giganti was found dead in his home at the age of 36 from an accidental overdose – but his life turned tragic years before his sudden passing. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Hell’s Kitchen chef has been arrested for DUIs, drug charges, terroristic threats and more shocking crimes.

In court papers obtained from the Municipal Court of Philadelphia County, Giganti was arrested on February 16, 2014 for possession of an instrument of crime with intent, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

His bail was set at $2,500.

The chef was found not guilty of possession of an instrument of crime with intent and simple assault. The terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and recklessly endangering another person charges were acquitted.

But his life of crime didn’t start there. Court papers obtained from the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County reveal Giganti was arrested on June 3, 2008 for one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol count of more than .16 and one count of driving under the influence with general impairment and incapable of driving safely.

Giganti was also busted for improper stop, two counts of duties at stop sign and driving without a license.

The late reality star pled guilty to all of the charges against him. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, six months of probation and ordered to pay $1,190 in fines.

According to court papers obtained from Court of Common Pleas of Somerset County, Giganti was arrested on February 23, 2005 for possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, deliver and possess with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance by person not registered, and conspire to manufacture, deliver and possess with intent to manufacture.

He pled guilty to intent to possess a controlled substance by person not registered. The other charges against him were dismissed.

He was ordered to one year of probation and $300 in fines.

Jim Garrow, the PIO for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner, exclusively told Radar that Giganti died of “accidental death by drug intoxication.”

“Toxicology usually takes longer,” he explained of what drugs killed him. “But sometimes we are able to do a urine drug screen. In this case we were able to determine [the cause of death] from the urine screen.”

Story developing.

