Trump Campaign Consultant Surrenders To FBI After Money Laundering Accusations

Paul Manafort, 68, surrendered to the FBI this Monday morning, after claims that he was involved in money laundering, and tax evasion. The politician was once the consultant for President Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign.

According to The New York Times, Manafort was expecting to get charged for his alleged crimes since this summer. He turned himself into authorities after police raided his home earlier this year. He is currently being investigated for violations of federal tax law, money laundering and whether he appropriately disclosed his foreign lobbying.

The politician walked into the FBI’s Washington office at about 8:00 am this Monday with his lawyer.

While many believe that Manafort’s surrender could mean the leakage of previously undisclosed information about the Donald Trump’s campaign, and his first year in office, the President’s attorney claimed they are not worried about what he might say.

According to an FBI spokesperson, Rick Gates, 45 – Manafort’s junior partner and protege – reportedly also turned himself in to authorities following Manafort’s investgation.

As of now, it is unknown what crime the two men turned themselves in for. They will reportedly be taken in custody to the Washington courthouse for an initial hearing.

