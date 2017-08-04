BREAKING NEWS: Tennis Pros Patrick & John McEnroe’s Mother Dead At 81

Tennis pros John and Patrick McEnroe’s mother Katherine Tresham McEnroe died on Aug. 2, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Patrick’s wife, Melissa Errico, confirmed the sad news to Radar and sent a statement on behalf of her family. Katherine will have a private funeral at an undisclosed date, and a “celebration of her life” will be held at the Cosmopolitan Club on Sept. 15.

“Katherine Tresham McEnroe, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at her home in New York City after a short illness,” the statement read. “Kay Tresham grew up on the North Fork of Long Island in Greenport, New York, the second daughter of Florence and William Tresham. Kay graduated from Greenport High School in 1953, and as she never failed to remind her husband and sons, earned the distinction of class valedictorian.”

“After receiving scholarship offers to attend college, Kay instead enrolled at the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing from which she graduated in 1955. Kay was an able and highly regarded surgical nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital until 1957. While working at Lenox Hill, she met John McEnroe, the man who would become her husband for almost 60 years. An independent woman before it was fashionable to be so, in the fall of 1957, Kay flew to Weisbaden, West Germany, to meet John where he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. By December 1957, Kay and John were married.”

“Kay returned to New York in late 1959 with husband John and 8-month-old John Patrick McEnroe Junior in tow. A second son, Mark, arrived in 1962, and after the young family had settled in Douglaston, Queens in 1966, a third son, Patrick, was born.

When her boys were old enough to keep an eye on themselves and their father, Kay returned in 1975 to the operating room, joining the staff at Deepdale General Hospital in Little Neck, New York. In 1974, she became the first woman named to the Board of Trustees of Buckley Country Day School.”

The statement went on to list her many accomplishments, including her three sons. Patrick, 51, is a highly decorated tennis player with one singles title and 16 doubles titles under his belt while John, 58, has 77 singles and 78 doubles titles to his name.

John McEnroe Sr., their father, died in February.

