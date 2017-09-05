Aspiring Pastor Stabs Wife To Death In His Sleep, Blames Cough Medicine For Killing

An aspiring pastor who accused himself of having stabbed his wife in his sleep, has blamed the chilling murder on cold medicine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Matthew Phelps of North Carolina called police early Friday morning saying that he had a terrible dream and immediately after woke up to see his wife Lauren’s dead body on the floor next to him.

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” said the 28-year-old man in a horrific 911 call obtained by PEOPLE.

“I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can’t believe this,” he continued, sobbing.

Phelps said during the call that his newlywed wasn’t breathing and he was afraid to touch her. “I’m so scared,” he said between tears. “Oh my God. She didn’t deserve this.”

Blaming the alleged killing on the amount of medicine he took the night before, Phelps told authorities: “I took more medicine than I should have. I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can’t sleep at night. So, I took some.”

Phelps was charged with murder and is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bail.

As Radar has learned, the couple had been marred for less than a year, and their Facebook pages were filled with sweet photos of them happy and in love.

Lauren’s heartbroken friends have taken to social media to voice their sadness following the incident, and a memorial service for the victim was held Monday.

Alleged killer Phelps is scheduled to appear in court this Tuesday. Meanwhile, the case is still being investigated.

Stay with Radar for more updates on the horrifying case.

